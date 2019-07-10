Algeria’s supreme court on Wednesday placed former industry minister Youcef Yousfi in custody over alleged corruption, state television reported.



Yousfi became the latest senior official to be detained in anti-graft investigations since protests broke out earlier this year demanding the prosecution of people seen by demonstrators as corrupt and the removal of the ruling elite.

Last Update: Wednesday, 10 July 2019 KSA 18:47 - GMT 15:47