Two killed, three wounded in car bomb targeting funeral of ex high ranking military officer in Libya’s Benghazi, says a military source.

The funeral at Benghazi’s Huwari cemetery was for Khalifa Mismari, the assistant commander of Libya’s special forces under former leader Muammar Gaddafi, who was toppled in 2011, the source said.

Last Update: Thursday, 11 July 2019 KSA 16:18 - GMT 13:18