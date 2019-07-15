The French Interior Ministry said on Monday that 282 people were arrested on Sunday evening during clashes in a number of cities after Algeria qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations final.



The ministry added that 249 of those arrested were held in custody.

The ministry said the arrests were mainly linked to the events that took place on the sidelines of the Algerian qualification celebrations, but also due to clashes during Bastille Day celebrations on July 14.

#Breaking: Anarchy in some parts in #France, in the part of Alma district in the city of #Roubaix, #Lyon and #Marseille, after Algeria won the semi finals of the Africa cup. pic.twitter.com/qxDGEsGfAS — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) July 15, 2019

Thousands of supporters of Algeria’s football team took to the streets to celebrate Sunday’s win, which qualified them for the Africa Cup of Nations final in Egypt.

As a result, there were clashes between supporters of the Algerian team and security forces in the Champs-Elysees in Paris. The police department said 50 people were arrested in the capital alone.

There have also been riots in Lyon, where scores of cars have been burned, and in Marseille, where clashes with police forces continued until late at night.

Last Update: Monday, 15 July 2019 KSA 11:03 - GMT 08:03