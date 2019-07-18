The Libyan capital Tripoli’s Mitiga airport halted air traffic on Thursday after the facility was struck by missiles, according to a post on the airport authority’s Facebook page.



No further details were given. Mitiga is the only working airport in Tripoli, which has been under attack for three months by the Libyan National Army commanded by Khalifa Haftar.

Last Update: Thursday, 18 July 2019 KSA 21:18 - GMT 18:18