The Libyan capital Tripoli’s Mitiga airport halted air traffic on Thursday after the facility was struck by missiles, according to a post on the airport authority’s Facebook page.
No further details were given. Mitiga is the only working airport in Tripoli, which has been under attack for three months by the Libyan National Army commanded by Khalifa Haftar.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?