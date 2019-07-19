Air space re-opened at the Libyan capital’s only functioning airport, Mitiga, on Thursday after it was halted following an air strike, according to a post on the Mitiga airport authority’s Facebook page.
The airport authority said carrier companies would begin shortly to receive passengers to complete the rest of their re-scheduled flights for the day.
An airplane coming from Egypt’s Alexandria airport to Mitiga was redirected earlier Thursday to Misrata international airport, which serves Libya’s Mediterranean coastal city of Misrata, after Mitiga’s air space shut down, according to the authority’s Facebook page.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?