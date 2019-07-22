A Libyan warplane landed on Monday on a road in the southern Tunisian town of Beni Khadash, witnesses and local media said.
The state news agency TAP said the plane had made an emergency landing, and that the pilot, the sole occupant, had been arrested by the military units that surrounded the area.
Witnesses said the plane had landed on a road and been surrounded by civilian vehicles stopping to watch.
The Ministry of Defense was not immediately available for comment.
