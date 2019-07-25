Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar said on Wednesday that his forces were close to “raising the banner of victory” over Tripoli, where clashes have been ongoing for nearly four months.

“The banner of victory will soon rise in our capital ... We assure you that the victory date is approaching its target for which the Libyans offered convoys of both martyrs and wounded,” said Haftar in a video speech broadcast on television.

“You are faced with an unprecedented brutal enemy in the land of tyranny, but you managed to cut his back and get close to the Nile after a long wait,” he added.

He stressed that his forces “stand in the face of the terrorists,” adding that the aim of the advance in Tripoli is “to complete the liberation of Libya from the east to the west and from the south to the north.”

Since April 4, Haftar’s forces have been attacking the Libyan been involved in fierce clashes in Tripoli against the UN-recognized Government of National Accord.

Last Update: Thursday, 25 July 2019 KSA 00:05 - GMT 21:05