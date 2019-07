Tunisian parliament speaker Mohamed Ennaceur says he will temporarily serve as president according to the constitution.

Ennaceur presidency comes after Tunisia’s 92-year-old President Beji Caid Essebsi, a major player in the North African country’s transition to democracy after a 2011 revolution, died on Thursday.

Following Ennaceur's statement on national television, the country's ministry of interior said that Tunisia's security situation is stable and the ministry is carrying out its national duty.

-Developing

Last Update: Thursday, 25 July 2019 KSA 15:38 - GMT 12:38