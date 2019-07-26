Tunisia will hold a presidential election on September 15, the Independent Electoral Commission said on Thursday, following the death of President Beji Caid Essebsi.
The new date is two months earlier than previously scheduled.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?