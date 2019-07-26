Tunisia will hold a presidential election on September 15, the Independent Electoral Commission said on Thursday, following the death of President Beji Caid Essebsi.



The new date is two months earlier than previously scheduled.

A parliamentary vote is set for October 6.

Last Update: Friday, 26 July 2019 KSA 23:25 - GMT 20:25