Interim Tunisian President Mohamed Ennaceur said that President Beji Caid Essebsi was responsible for “consolidating the values of freedom,” during a speech at the funeral service of the late Tunisian president.

“[He] succeeded in securing the democratic transition and stability of the country,” Ennaceur said, adding that he “was keen on the success of the choice of democracy and national consensus.”

“Beji Caid Essebsi was the architect of national reconciliation,” he said. “We will continue on the path of Essebsi in building a democratic national state.”

“The loss of Essebsi is a loss to the homeland,” Ennaceur added.

For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron said: “I would like to highlight the climate of calm in Tunisia despite the atmosphere of sadness,” adding that he has “learned a lot from Essebsi.”

Late Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi’s funeral ceremony is held at Carthage Palace where world leaders and his family pay tribute.https://t.co/mtlSgSNIKQ pic.twitter.com/U00ISVdF7c — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) July 27, 2019

During the funeral tribute, the acting Algerian President Abdelkader Bensalah also gave a speech, saying: “The loss of Essebsi is a loss to Tunisia and to the Arab world.”

Essebsi’s death is a great loss to “the Arab and Islamic nation,” said Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during the ceremony.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the president of Portugal, said that “Essebsi changed history.”

King Felipe VI of Spain also said : “We share the sadness over the loss of Essebsi, who dedicated his life to serve his country.”

Last Update: Saturday, 27 July 2019 KSA 15:00 - GMT 12:00