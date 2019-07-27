The Libyan National Army (LNA) launched seven air strikes targeting military sites of the Government of National Accord (GNA), as well as militia strongholds in Misrata and Sirte early Saturday, an Al Arabiya correspondent reported.

Among the targets was a Turkish drones operating room, the Air Defense System at Misrata base, and Misrata’s Air Academy.

On their official Facebook pages, the LNA also stated that militia and terrorist group strongholds were targeted in the air strikes in both Misrata and Sirte.

The sound of the loud explosions was heard in Misrata, west of the country. Libyan news site Marsad posted a video reportedly showing the moment the air strikes hit the Misrata Air Academy earlier.

Libya has been mired in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, with a multitude of militias vying for control of the oil-rich country.

Haftar, a retired general who had taken part in the revolt against Qaddafi and heads the powerful LNA, unleashed an offensive in May 2014 to purge Libya of Islamists he branded “terrorists.”

Last Update: Saturday, 27 July 2019 KSA 10:30 - GMT 07:30