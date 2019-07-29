The Libyan National Army has cut off the main supply route between Tripoli and Misrata, the spokesperson of the forces led by eastern commander Khalifa Haftar said.

“We were able to cut off this very important and strategic supply route used by their main military camp which provided them with weapons, ammunition and fighters in the city of Misrata toward Tripoli,” LNA spokesperson Gen. Ahmad al-Mesmari told Al Arabiya in an interview on Sunday.

Al-Mesmari said that the operation took several hours after which the LNA command center ordered some of the army’s units to withdraw from areas in Tripoli to protect the safety of civilians.

Sources confirmed that the Libyan air force carried out a raid on Naqliya military camp south of Tripoli.

An Al-Arabiya correspondent also reported on Saturday that the Libyan National Army’s air force targeted sites belonging to the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Sirte and Misurata.

Libya has been riven by violence since the fall of Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. The eastern Libyan National Army under Haftar has been trying to take Tripoli from GNA forces.

Last Update: Monday, 29 July 2019 KSA 01:08 - GMT 22:08