Libya’s Mitiga airport halted air traffic on Saturday after a shelling, the airport authority said on its Facebook page.
Mitiga is the only working airport in the Libyan capital Tripoli, which has been under attack by the eastern-based Libyan National Army, commanded by Khalifa Haftar.
