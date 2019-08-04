Libya’s Mitiga airport reopened to air traffic on Saturday after being closed for several hours following shelling, the airport authority said on its Facebook page.



Mitiga is the only working airport in the Libyan capital Tripoli.

The airport has been under attack by the eastern-based Libyan National Army, commanded by Khalifa Haftar.

Last Update: Sunday, 4 August 2019 KSA 23:26 - GMT 20:26