Algeria’s Supreme Court on Monday ordered two former ministers to be taken into custody over corruption allegations under former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, state television reported.

Ex-public works and transport minister Abdelghani Zaalane and former labor minister Mohamed El Ghazi are the latest senior officials to be detained since protesters earlier this year demanded the prosecution of people involved in corruption and the departure of the ruling elite.

On Wednesday, Algeria’s interim president abruptly sacked the country’s justice minister amid graft probes into key figures from the regime of former ruler Bouteflika.

Last Update: Monday, 5 August 2019 KSA 22:16 - GMT 19:16