The Libyan National Army said it has destroyed an IL-76 Turkish military cargo plane that was carrying drones and missiles at an airbase in Misrata.

"Our air force carried out several raids against the Misrata airbase, targeting anti-air defenses as well as a Turkish aircraft transporting ammunition, drones, and missiles," the LNA, lead by eastern commander Khalifa Haftar, said on Tuesday in a statement on its Facebook page.

The LNA struck the airbase in Misrata for the second time in two weeks.

Libya has been mired in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, with a multitude of militias vying for control of the oil-rich country.

Haftar, a retired general who heads the LNA, launched an offensive on Tripoli on April 4 against the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj.

