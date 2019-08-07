Tunisia’s moderate Islamist party Ennahda, the country’s biggest party, said late on Tuesday that its vice president, Abdel Fattah Morou, is to run in early presidential elections expected next month.



It is the first time Ennahda has nominated a presidential candidate since the North African country’s transition to democracy after the 2011 revolution.

