Tunisia’s Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, leader of the secular Tahya Tounes party, on Friday officially submitted his candidacy for the presidential election expected next month, making him one of the likely frontrunners.

The Sept. 15 vote comes after Beji Caid Essebsi, the first president to be democratically elected in Tunisia after the 2011 uprising, died last month aged 92.

On Thursday, the PM said he would stand in presidential elections next month.

“I have thought hard and decided to put myself forward for the position of president of the republic.”

The 43-year-old, Tunisia’s youngest prime minister, faces possible competition from Abdelfattah Mourou of the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party and controversial media magnate Nabil Karoui.

Originally scheduled for November, the vote was brought forward following the death of incumbent Beji Caid Essebsi on July 25.

Last Update: Friday, 9 August 2019 KSA 12:02 - GMT 09:02