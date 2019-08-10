A car bomb in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Saturday killed two UN staff, several medical sources said.

A Reuters reporter at a Benghazi hospital saw a list of names of those killed identifying them as working for the United Nations Libya mission (UNSMIL).

UNSMIL spokesman Jean el-Alam did not immediately respond to phone calls and emails.

Last Update: Saturday, 10 August 2019 KSA 17:10 - GMT 14:10