The Ocean Viking charity ship rescued more than 40 migrants off the coast of Libya on Saturday, according to Doctors without Borders (MSF), which operates the vessel along with the French charity SOS Mediterranee.

The migrants, mainly Sudanese men and adolescents, were picked up during the second operation in 24 hours by the Ocean Viking, which rescued 85 people including four children on Friday.

Last Update: Saturday, 10 August 2019 KSA 14:40 - GMT 11:40