United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday condemned a car bomb attack that killed two UN staff members and injured three, a UN spokesman said.

“The secretary-general calls on all parties to respect the humanitarian truce during Eid al Adha and return to the negotiating table to pursue the peaceful future the people of Libya deserve,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Last Update: Saturday, 10 August 2019 KSA 22:10 - GMT 19:10