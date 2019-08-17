Libya’s coast guard says it has intercepted four boats carrying 278 Europe-bound migrants off the country’s Mediterranean coast.

Saturday’s statement by spokesman Ayoub Gassim said the migrants, including 18 women and two children, were intercepted Tuesday in separate rescue operations off the coast near the capital, Tripoli.

He said the migrants were given humanitarian and medical aid before being taken to detention centers in Tripoli.

