The Libyan National Army (LNA) carried out 13 airstrikes targeting militia sites in Misrata late Saturday, including a warehouse for Turkish drones.

“We carried out 13 airstrikes on militia posts in the Misrata air base. The operation was precise and successful,” General Mohamed Manfour, the commander of the LNA’s air operations room, told Al Arabiya.

Manfour confirmed that the targeted sites included a warehouse for Turkish drones, a control room and transmitters that operate the drones, in addition to a warehouse of missiles used by the unmanned aerial vehicles.

Manfour added that the army’s combat aircraft returned to their bases after the success of the operation.

The Misrata Forces is among the militias targeted by the LNA in their campaign to retake Tripoli.

Libya has been mired in chaos as multiple militias vied for power after a NATO-backed uprising resulted in dictator Muammar Qaddafi’s death in 2011.

Haftar was a retired general who took part in the uprising but in May 2014 he launched an assault to purge the country of extremists whom he says are terrorists.

Last Update: Sunday, 18 August 2019 KSA 06:34 - GMT 03:34