At least five people were killed in a stampede at a packed rap concert in the Algerian capital on Thursday night, a hospital source said.



Thousands had gathered at the concert of local rap star Abderraouf Derradji, known as “Soolking,” in a stadium in Algiers.



No further details were immediately available.

Last Update: Friday, 23 August 2019 KSA 03:22 - GMT 00:22