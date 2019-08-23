Tunisian authorities have arrested a controversial presidential candidate and founder of a major private television channel, Nabil Karoui, his political party said Friday.

“About 15 police cars blocked the road and rushed to Nabil Karoui’s car before armed civilian police asked him to come with them, saying they had instructions to arrest him,” said Oussama Khlifi of the mogul’s Qalb Tounes party.

Last Update: Friday, 23 August 2019 KSA 20:36 - GMT 17:36