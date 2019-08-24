Algeria’s Culture Minister Meriem Merdaci resigned on Saturday, following the deaths of five young music fans in a stampede at a packed concert by Algerian rap artist Abderraouf Derradji, known as Soolking, in the capital, the president’s office announced.SHOW MORE
