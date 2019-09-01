At least four people have been killed in a Turkish drone attack in the Wadi al-Rabea area southeast of the Libyan capital Tripoli, an Al Arabiya correspondent reports.

Early in August, the Libyan National Army said it had destroyed an IL-76 Turkish military cargo plane that was carrying drones and missiles at an airbase in Misrata.

Libya has been mired in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, with a multitude of militias vying for control of the oil-rich country.

Haftar, a retired general who heads the LNA, launched an offensive on Tripoli on April 4 against the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj.

Last Update: Sunday, 1 September 2019 KSA 02:17 - GMT 23:17