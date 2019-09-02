The head of Tunisia’s National Guard Center and three gunmen died following an exchange of gunfire in the Tunisian municipality of Haidra, near the border with Algeria, local media reported on Monday.

Local media cited security sources as saying that “Haidra is witnessing a gunfire exchange between united of the National Guard and terrorist elements.”

- Developing

Last Update: Monday, 2 September 2019 KSA 10:37 - GMT 07:37