The Moroccan counter-terrorism office announced on Thursday the dismantling of a terrorist cell composed of five extremists affiliated with ISIS.

In a statement, the Moroccan Interior Ministry said that ages of the extremists vary between 27 and 41, adding that they were active in the cities of Berkane and Nador, northeast of the country.

Moroccan authorities are saying that the cell members were planning to join ISIS camps in the Sahel region, south of the desert, adding that they later “decided to execute terrorist operations targeting sensitive locations in Morocco.”

