Algeria’s Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui will resign soon to “facilitate the holding of elections” this year, which the army sees as the only way to end a standoff over months of protests, two senior sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
Bedoui’s departure is a major demand of protesters who in April forced long-time president Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, and who have rejected fresh elections until there is a more thorough change of the power structure.
