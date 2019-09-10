Algeria’s Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui will resign soon to “facilitate the holding of elections” this year, which the army sees as the only way to end a standoff over months of protests, two senior sources told Reuters on Tuesday.



Bedoui’s departure is a major demand of protesters who in April forced long-time president Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, and who have rejected fresh elections until there is a more thorough change of the power structure.



- Developing



Last Update: Tuesday, 10 September 2019 KSA 13:38 - GMT 10:38