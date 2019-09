The Libyan Air Force announced on Friday that three Turkish drones have been destroyed in Libya’s Misrata, adding that all aircraft positions in the city have also been destroyed.

In a statement, the air force said that two drones were downed in the area around the al-Jufra airbase in Hun, and a third drone was downed in the Kufra district.

The Libyan National Army announced early on Friday that a Turkish drone which attempted to target al-Jufra air base was shot down, an Al Arabiya correspondent reported.

The drone was shot down after taking off from Misrata airbase and before targeting the al-Jufra air base, according to a statement from the LNA.



Last Update: Friday, 13 September 2019 KSA 07:06 - GMT 04:06