About 13,000 polling stations opened on Sunday for the second democratic presidential elections in the history of Tunisia.

Dozens of people waited in front of the polling stations before they opened at 8 am local time to choose between the 26 candidates in the running.

While foreign attention, especially in Arab countries, is focused on the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, many Tunisians are watching the fate of media mogul Nabil Karoui, running from behind bars on suspicion of tax evasion, which he denies.

- Developing

Last Update: Sunday, 15 September 2019 KSA 10:14 - GMT 07:14