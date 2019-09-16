Independent candidate Kais Saied and the party of jailed media magnate Nabil Karoui claimed on Sunday to have won through to the second round of Tunisia’s presidential election.

“Nabil Karoui is in the second round”, an official from his Qalb Tounes party told AFP, while Saied said he had come “first in the first round”, citing exit polls.

“My win brings a big responsibility to change frustration to hope... it is a new step in Tunisian history... it is like a new revolution,” the conservative law professor Saied said on Radio Mosaique.

Turnout in the first round of Tunisia’s presidential election was 45 percent, the country’s elections commission (ISIE) announced late Sunday after the close of polling.

“It is an acceptable level”, said ISIE head Nabil Baffoun, who an hour before the close of the polls had urged young voters to carry out their civic duty.

Turnout in the North African country’s first post-Arabic Spring presidential election, in 2014, reached 64 percent.

Last Update: Monday, 16 September 2019 KSA 00:09 - GMT 21:09