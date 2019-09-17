Morocco strongly condemned on Tuesday the attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities in Abqaiq and Hijrat Khurais, adding that the attacks are a threat to world peace and security, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The condemnation came in a telegram that was sent to Saudi Arabia's King Salman, according to SPA, in which the country's king, Mohammed VI, afirmed his country's solidarity with the Kingdom.

The statement added that Morocco will stand with Saudi Arabia against all threats.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 September 2019 KSA 14:25 - GMT 11:25