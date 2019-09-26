The commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar said on Wednesday that he is “open to dialogue.”

The LNA has been in conflict with the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), with clashes since April.

“When all is said and done, we need dialogue and we need to sit down” at the negotiating table, Haftar said in a statement issued on Wednesday night on the eve of a special session on Libya on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

