The US military command for Africa announced Friday it killed 17 suspected ISIS extremists in southern Libya, in the third such strike in a week.

“At this time, it is assessed the airstrike killed 17 terrorists” on Thursday, Africom said in a statement.

It said its anti-ISIS campaign in Libya was “ongoing” and that strikes were being conducted “in coordination” with the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

Africom “continues to support diplomatic efforts to stabilize the political situation in Libya in order to maintain our common focus on disrupting terrorist organizations that threaten regional stability,” the statement said.

The previous two air strikes were carried out on September 19 and 24 near Murzuq, an oasis town some 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) south of Tripoli, killing eight and 11 ISIS extremists respectively, according to Africom.

Last Update: Friday, 27 September 2019 KSA 21:18 - GMT 18:18