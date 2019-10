Tunisia’s Islamist Ennahda party gained most votes in Sunday’s parliamentary election, an exit poll by Sigma Conseil broadcast by state television showed.

The poll showed Ennahda with 17.5 percent of the vote and its main rival, the Heart of Tunisia party of detained media mogul Nabil Karoui with 15.6 percent of the vote.

Last Update: Sunday, 6 October 2019 KSA 22:31 - GMT 19:31