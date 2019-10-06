Polling stations closed in Tunisia on Sunday in a parliamentary election in which early indications showed that turnout was low.

The biggest party in parliament will nominate a prime minister who has two months to form a government.

Sunday’s vote for parliament is sandwiched between two rounds of a presidential election in which turnout has been low and which advanced two political newcomers to the runoff at the expense of major-party candidates.

Tunisian police stand guard at a polling station in the capital Tunis on October 6, 2019, during the third round of legislative elections. (AFP

The detained Tunisian presidential candidate Nabil Karoui said in a statement that his Heart of Tunisia party had come first in the parliamentary election, without saying where the information came from.

His statement was emailed to Reuters at 6.35 pm, 35

minutes after polls closed.

