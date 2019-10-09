A Tunisian appeals court on Wednesday freed presidential candidate Nabil Karoui days before Sunday’s second-round runoff election, his lawyer Kamal Ben Massoud told Reuters.

Karoui, a media mogul, was detained in August before the first round of the election and has spent the entire campaign period in prison pending a verdict in his trial for money laundering and tax evasion, which he denies.

On Tuesday, an EU observer mission regretted the lack of campaigning for Tunisia’s presidential run-off between a candidate detained in prison and a rival who has called off his own canvassing for votes.

Last Update: Wednesday, 9 October 2019 KSA 19:18 - GMT 16:18