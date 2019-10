Tunisia’s moderate Islamist Ennahda came first in Sunday’s parliamentary election, winning 52 seats, while media mogul Nabil Karoui’s Heart of Tunisia party won 38 seats in the 217-seat chamber, the electoral commission said on Wednesday.

The official preliminary results are in line with an exit poll published on Sunday which showed Ennahda as the largest party and Heart of Tunisia in second place in a fragmented parliament.

In a related development, Tunisian presidential candidate and media mogul Nabil Karoui left prison on Wednesday days before Sunday’s election runoff after weeks of detention waiting for a verdict in his corruption trial.

Karoui was the runner up in the first round of the presidential election last month despite being held since August 23 in pre-trial detention.

He will now face Kais Saied, an independent, in the second round of voting.

Last Update: Thursday, 10 October 2019 KSA 00:52 - GMT 21:52