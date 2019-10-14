Kais Saied won Sunday’s presidential election in Tunisia, taking 72.71 percent of votes, the electoral commission said in a televised statement on Monday, giving its own official preliminary results.

Saied’s opponent Nabil Karoui conceded defeat earlier on Monday and the electoral commission said turnout was 55 percent of the vote.

On Sunday, state television Wataniya said that Saied won a landslide victory in Tunisia’s presidential runoff, sweeping aside his rival, media magnate Nabil Karoui.

