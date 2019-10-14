Nabil Karoui on Monday conceded defeat in Sunday’s presidential election, issuing a statement of congratulations to his opponent Kais Saied, whom exit polls had earlier showed winning by a landslide.

“I would like to congratulate you on your election to the presidency,” Karoui said in a statement several hours before the electoral commission was expected to announce official preliminary results.

On Sunday, Conservative academic Kais Saied won a landslide victory in Tunisia’s presidential runoff, sweeping aside his rival, media magnate Nabil Karoui, state television Wataniya said.

It said he scooped almost 77 percent of the vote, compared to 23 percent for Karoui.

