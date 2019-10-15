Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz congratulated on Monday the newly-elected Tunisian President Kais Saied for winning the confidence of the Tunisian people as the new head of state.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?