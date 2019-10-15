Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz congratulated on Monday the newly-elected Tunisian President Kais Saied for winning the confidence of the Tunisian people as the new head of state.

In a telephone call, King Salman expressed his sincere wishes to Saied and the brotherly people of Tunisia for progress and prosperity, looking forward to developing and strengthening the relations between the two countries, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

For his part, the newly-elected President Saied expressed his thanks and appreciation to King Salman, stressing his keenness to develop the distinguished relations between the two countries.

The conservative academic Kais Saied won Sunday’s presidential election in Tunisia, taking 72.71 percent of votes, the electoral commission said.

Last Update: Tuesday, 15 October 2019 KSA 00:43 - GMT 21:43