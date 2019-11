Tunisia’s new parliament elected on Wednesday Ennahda candidate Rashed Ghannouchi as Parliament Speaker by a majority of 123 votes.

Ennahda came first in last month’s election, but took only 52 of 217 seats forcing it to compromise to win majority support for its preferred speaker and prime minister.

Friday is the deadline for Ennahda, as the biggest party in parliament, to name its nominee for prime minister, starting the clock on a two-month process for that person to form a government.

Ennahda has negotiated with the Attayar party and the Achaab party to win support for Ghannouchi as speaker before starting formal coalition talks.

Last Update: Wednesday, 13 November 2019 KSA 20:11 - GMT 17:11