The Libyan National Army (LNA) said on Tuesday that it destroyed 19 Turkish armored vehicles that arrived through the Misrata port controlled by the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

“Based on precise intelligence, a Turkish commercial vessel transported 19 armored vehicles … which is a new violation of the UN arms embargo,” an official statement by the LNA said.

The Libyan air force targeted and destroyed the vehicles on the same day they arrived, according to the statement.

“The targeting resulted in huge explosions due to the arms and missiles which it contained in addition to the vehicles. Our jets returned safely to their bases,” the statement said.

The LNA launched an offensive in April in a bid to seize Tripoli from fighters loyal to the GNA.



Libya has been mired in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.



The battle for Tripoli, which has come to a standstill on the ground after initial advances by the LNA, has killed more than 1,000 people and displaced about 120,000 others, according to the UN.

With AFP.

Last Update: Tuesday, 19 November 2019 KSA 11:18 - GMT 08:18