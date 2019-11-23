US forces have lost an unarmed drone aircraft over Libya, where the Libyan National Army is battling the Government of National Accord, the Pentagon announced Friday.

“An unarmed US Africa Command remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) was lost over Tripoli, Libya” on Thursday, the command said in a statement.

No reason was given for the loss, and the Africa Command said it was under investigation.

The command conducts drone operations in Libya “to assess the ongoing security situation and monitor violent extremist activity,” it said.

“These operations are critical to counter terror activity in Libya and are fully coordinated with appropriate government officials.”

The US drone loss came a day after forces loyal to Libya’s Khalifa Haftar said they shot down an Italian drone in western Libya, flying in a zone under their control.

US activities in the country have both monitored the conflict between the government and Haftar’s forces, and the growing power of an ISIS-allied extremist cell in the country’s southwest.

In September, the US Africa Command conducted several air strikes against the Libyan ISIS force, and claimed it had killed dozens.

Last Update: Saturday, 23 November 2019 KSA 08:32 - GMT 05:32