A bus has crashed killing more than 20 passengers in the Amdoun region of the country’s north, according to the Tunisia Ministry of Health.

Tunisia's Interior Ministry said in a statement on Sunday the bus belonging to a private travel agency fell and rolled over in a valley during a “recreational tourist trip from Tunis,” the country’s capital, in the direction of Ain Draham that borders Algeria.

Local media showed images of an overturned and crumpled bus with smashed windows at the foot of a hill.

The Ministry says of the 43 passengers, there were also more than 20 injured who have been rushed to Amdoun and Beja hospitals to receive emergency aid.

The Ministry didn’t say if the victims were locals, but the route is popular for Tunis residents on regional excursions.

