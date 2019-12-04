Tighter security measures are in place in Algeria as the trial of some of the top officials and staff of outgoing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's regime entered its third day on Wednesday.

The officials have been in prison for months on charges of corruption.

The trial, which is expected to be one of the most important and longest in the country's history, coincides with presidential elections preparations. The five candidates all either supported the former president or had roles in his governments.

On Tuesday, hundreds of students staged their 41st weekly protest in central Algiers in opposition to the presidential election.

Anti-vote protesters, who have been staging massive rallies every Friday, fear the poll will cement in power politicians close to Bouteflika and the old regime.

The elections will take place on December 12.





