Clashes broke out in front of the presidential building in Tripoli on Wednesday as militants engaged in a gun battle with guards of the prime minister of the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj, according to Al Arabiya sources.

An armed group reportedly from Misrata, a Libyan city east of Tripoli, fired at the guards after they attempted to escort al-Sarraj and his government members from the presidential building, reported the sources.

Al-Sarraj is the head of one of the main factions of the Libyan civil war, the GNA, which is fighting against a range of groups including main rival the Libyan National Army (LNA), headed by Gen. Khalifa Haftar.

The LNA criticized the deal on drilling in the Mediterranean struck this week between the GNA and Turkey, which has been accused of disregarding the lawful rights of other eastern Mediterranean countries and widely criticized.

Last Update: Wednesday, 4 December 2019 KSA 16:10 - GMT 13:10