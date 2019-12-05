Officials in Libya’s UN-supported government say they plan to present evidence to Moscow of Russian mercenaries fighting alongside their adversary in the country’s conflict.

Libyan officials say up to 800 fighters from the Russian private security contractor Wagner Group have joined the forces of Libyan General Khalifa Haftar, the commander of forces battling for months trying to capture Libya’s capital, Tripoli.

Moscow has denied playing any role in the Libyan conflict.

The Libyan National Army launched its offensive on Tripoli in April after seizing much of eastern Libya from Islamic militants and other rivals in recent years.

Haftar is backed by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia, while the Tripoli-based government receives aid from Turkey, Qatar and Italy.



